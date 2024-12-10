Disappeared from radar
North Sea: Fishermen find German Cessna with body
More than 14 months ago, a German Cessna 172 disappeared from radar. Now the remains of the small aircraft with human remains have been discovered by fishermen in the North Sea.
According to skynews, the wreckage, which was recovered northeast of the town of Lerwick near the Shetland Islands (Scotland), is the plane that disappeared over a year ago on September 30, 2023.
Human remains were found in the plane, the identity of which has yet to be determined, police in Scotland said. According to the British broadcaster BBC, it could be the pilot.
This was also confirmed by investigators from the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB). AAIB is a transport authority in the UK that investigates accidents involving aircraft and is part of the UK Department for Transport.
Disappeared from radar after six hours of flight time
The Cessna took off from Uetersen-Heist airfield in Schleswig-Holstein on September 30, 2023, the BBC reported. At the time, an aircraft had disappeared from radar after around six hours of flight time, according to a report by the German Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation.
The plane was now brought ashore off the Shetland Islands in the North Atlantic on Sunday, the police said. The authorities are working closely with British air accident investigators and German authorities to investigate the circumstances.
