TV gala of heroes

“Krone”, ORF and the Chancellery honored lifesavers

Nachrichten
10.12.2024 20:00

For the seventh time, the TV gala "Lebensretter 2024 - Österreichs Heldinnen und Helden" was held at the ORF Küniglberg. The programme (to be shown on ORF 2 on 16 December from 9.15 pm) honors people who have helped others in great need with civil courage and dedication.

The last time the ORF Küniglberg was buzzing was when it came to choosing the Lifesavers of the Year 2024. The show, directed by veteran Kurt Pongratz and hosted by Barbara Stöckl, will be broadcast on ORF 2 on December 16 from 9.15 pm. It tells the story of the heroines and heroes from all nine federal states, who were selected after a jury meeting of "Krone", ORF and the Federal Chancellery.

Faith in the Christ Child
"There is a flood of negative news, so we need to build dams against it with stories like the ones told here," said the managing editor-in-chief of "Krone" and head of "Steirerkrone", Klaus Herrmann. He said this in agreement with ORF Director General Roland Weißmann, State Secretary Claudia Plakolm and Minister Gerhard Karner. "There is often a debate at home these days about whether the Christ Child exists - this evening is proof that the Christ Child does exist, because today we are honoring many people who have saved lives," said Karner in an interview with the "Krone". Does this mean that people are actually starting to believe in the Christ Child again? "Most definitely!"

Lifesaver Gala: ORF General Roland Weißmann, State Secretary Claudia Plakolm, Barbara Stöckl (who hosted the show), Minister Gerhard Karner and Managing Editor-in-Chief of "Krone" Klaus Herrmann (from left) at Küniglberg.
Lifesaver Gala: ORF General Roland Weißmann, State Secretary Claudia Plakolm, Barbara Stöckl (who hosted the show), Minister Gerhard Karner and Managing Editor-in-Chief of "Krone" Klaus Herrmann (from left) at Küniglberg.
(Bild: Starpix / A. Tuma)
Backstage in make-up: Andie Gabauer was prepared for the performance.
Backstage in make-up: Andie Gabauer was prepared for the performance.
(Bild: Starpix / A. Tuma)
The medals, prepared for the award ceremony for the Lifesavers of the Year 2024.
The medals, prepared for the award ceremony for the Lifesavers of the Year 2024.
(Bild: Starpix / A. Tuma)
The director of the program Kurt Pongratz with ORF Head of Entertainment Martin Gastinger
The director of the program Kurt Pongratz with ORF Head of Entertainment Martin Gastinger
(Bild: Starpix / A. Tuma)

By the way, a true lifesaver was not on the list of honorees, but on the show stage. All-rounder and "Dancing Stars" voice Andie Gabauer: "I was once a first aider in a car accident in which a person was seriously injured in the head. She was lucky because I was in the army and was able to give first aid."

Porträt von Norman Schenz
Norman Schenz
