How the Kremlin is talking up the fall of Assad

What happens next in Syria?

It is not entirely clear who is now in charge in Syria. Following a top-level meeting in the capital Damascus, Mohammed al-Bashir, previously head of government (governor) in the rebel stronghold of Idlib, was tasked with forming a new Syrian government. This was reported by several Arab media outlets on Monday. The incumbent Prime Minister Mohammed al-Jalali declared in a TV address that he would support the transitional cabinet.



The parties have already met. Bashir can be seen in the video on the right: