Gabriella and Jacques

Monaco’s twins celebrate their tenth birthday

Nachrichten
10.12.2024 14:14

Monaco's royal offspring are celebrating their birthday: twins Gabriella and Jacques have turned ten, the palace has announced. The Monegasque court shared numerous pictures of the children of Prince Albert II of Monaco and his wife Charlène on Instagram. In the photos, the two of them can be seen looking serious at times, then playful and exuberant at others.

In the summer, Prince Albert II told the magazine "Paris Match" that there would be no official celebrations to mark the twins' tenth birthday. "We want to prepare them gradually. So it will simply be an ordinary birthday with family and friends."

Children are inseparable
Charlène told the magazine: "Even though this is a special date, I think all birthdays are wonderful." Speaking about her children, the 46-year-old said they are inseparable. "It's incredible to see, it's so unique."

Charlène recently spoke to French magazine Gala about the twins' different characters. "Gabriella is very curious. She is very fascinated by the world and life in general," said the former professional swimmer. "She asks a lot of questions and demands a lot of attention." Son Jacques, on the other hand, described Charlène as curious but observant. "He is more reserved and has a very quiet nature."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

