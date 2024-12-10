Nobody wants to be world champion! “The feeling really hurt”

No interest in signing Kramer

"This over-30s market is somehow not really there. And I also misjudged it. I thought that if I came onto the open market, everyone would say: Please come to me. That wasn't the case at all," reported Kramer. The midfielder had even put his cell phone on speaker and waited for calls. "I've already proactively approached one club or another and said: Hey, aren't you interested? I don't need any more money either. I'm just up for the whole thing."