Bachler and Kofler are motorsport athletes of the year

Return to North America

However, he will not be defending his WEC title in 2025, but will be contesting the North American IMSA series - in the championship-winning team AO Racing, together with reigning champion Laurin Heinrich from Germany. "After a year in the WEC, I still have unfinished business with the IMSA, where I raced in 2023. I'm extremely pleased to be back on the grid full-time in America," said the 33-year-old. It all starts in January with the traditional 24 Hours of Daytona.