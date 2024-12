Prevention saves lives: HPV vaccination campaign for schoolchildren

Infections are passed on unnoticed

"The HPV vaccination campaign is generally offered free of charge to schoolchildren. First of all, the young people are informed in detail about the infection, how it spreads, how it is transmitted and its effects, and thus about the background to timely vaccination against HPV. In many cases, the risks of HPV are hardly known to the younger generation," says public health officer Elisabeth Hecher-Korinek from the district administration of Neunkirchen.