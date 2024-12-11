Borussia Dortmund vs. Barcelona from 9 p.m. LIVE

There is a real summit meeting in the Champions League today. In Dortmund, Borussia with ÖFB team player Marcel Sabitzer will welcome FC Barcelona, who have also been dominant in the league phase so far. The Catalans are coached by Hansi Flick, which adds to the tension. It will be the former DFB head coach's first competitive match in Germany as coach of FC Barcelona. Barcelona were third in the Champions League table before the sixth round, one goal ahead of fourth-placed Dortmund. Like BVB, the Spaniards have conceded just one defeat in their first five games and have won all their other matches. Both teams have a good chance of progressing directly to the round of 16. "I don't think there will be a favorite tomorrow. There will be two teams at the same level and form on the day will play a big role," said Dortmund coach Nuri Sahin cautiously ahead of the game.