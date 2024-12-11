Champions League:
Borussia Dortmund vs. Barcelona from 9 p.m. LIVE
Matchday 6 in the Champions League: Borussia Dortmund host FC Barcelona. We will be reporting live from 9pm, see ticker below.
Here in the live ticker:
There is a real summit meeting in the Champions League today. In Dortmund, Borussia with ÖFB team player Marcel Sabitzer will welcome FC Barcelona, who have also been dominant in the league phase so far. The Catalans are coached by Hansi Flick, which adds to the tension. It will be the former DFB head coach's first competitive match in Germany as coach of FC Barcelona. Barcelona were third in the Champions League table before the sixth round, one goal ahead of fourth-placed Dortmund. Like BVB, the Spaniards have conceded just one defeat in their first five games and have won all their other matches. Both teams have a good chance of progressing directly to the round of 16. "I don't think there will be a favorite tomorrow. There will be two teams at the same level and form on the day will play a big role," said Dortmund coach Nuri Sahin cautiously ahead of the game.
Süle ruled out
Central defender Niklas Süle will not be able to take part after suffering another injury to his right syndesmosis. "It's very, very bitter because we really, really needed Niki," said Sahin. The BVB coach will also be without playmaker Julian Brandt and central defender Waldemar Anton against Barca. It remains to be seen whether striker Maximilian Beier will be able to play. "I'm not looking for an excuse," said Sahin. "But it's a fact that the strain is almost unbearable, especially for international players."
Sahin, for whom Sabitzer was recently deployed in the center of midfield, does not want to be discouraged by this. "We will be very, very brave. We won't change our idea," assured the 36-year-old. As weak as they were in Saturday's dress rehearsal in Mönchengladbach (1:1), Dortmund have yet to lose a game at home this season.
Although Barca are top of the Spanish table, they have only won one of their last five league games. However, the Catalans have already shown what they are capable of under Flick this season with clear victories against Bayern Munich (4:1) and in the "Clasico" against Real (4:0). "This is a very, very good opponent with an exceptional coach who has managed to get his ideas into the team in a very short space of time," said Sahin, who will also be reunited with Robert Lewandowski. The Barcelona striker was champion with BVB in 2011 and 2012. His former colleague Sahin left for Real after the 2011 title.
