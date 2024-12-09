The seething continues
No budget, but angry speeches in the municipal council
The municipal council meeting in Klagenfurt was again stormy - again because of the pay rise in the municipal council and the financial crisis. 1807 town hall employees will receive the provincial salary in 2025 if the budget is covered.
Klagenfurt is sinking deeper and deeper. The municipal council meeting on Monday lasted longer than the one that was broken off last Wednesday after just a few minutes. But there was no shortage of insults this time - everyone went after everyone else. FP club leader Andreas Skorianz also gave an angry speech.
The financial crisis is paralyzing everything. It was again about the pay rise in the town hall. The SP and Team Kärnten succeeded in ensuring that in 2025 the federal wage increase of 3.5 percent for the 1807 employees would not take effect, but rather the state wage increase (which is to be determined today). 34 of the 45 mandataries voted in favor, VP and Neos were against. Of course, the budget must be covered for this.
Christoph Wutte, head of the finance department, made it clear that the city's consolidation requirement for a budget was 35 million. Two parties tabled an urgent motion that Finance Officer Constance Mochar should submit a budget proposal. The SP city councillor replied loudly that the budget was nothing more than a negligent crida for someone from the private sector. She later hurried out of the room because she was criticized from the podium. TK club boss Patrick Jonke was no different.
Robert Kruschitz from the trade union warned: "For a long time, money was thrown out the window with both hands, now they don't even want to give the employees the federal settlement. And that doesn't even cover inflation, which is 3.8 percent this year."
Positive: Isabella Jandl was elected as the new municipal director at the second attempt.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
