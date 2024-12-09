No budget, but angry speeches in the municipal council

The financial crisis is paralyzing everything. It was again about the pay rise in the town hall. The SP and Team Kärnten succeeded in ensuring that in 2025 the federal wage increase of 3.5 percent for the 1807 employees would not take effect, but rather the state wage increase (which is to be determined today). 34 of the 45 mandataries voted in favor, VP and Neos were against. Of course, the budget must be covered for this.