Years of care
How spruce and fir trees become Christmas trees
Forester Matej Smrtnik from Bad Eisenkappel explains why Carinthians should choose local Christmas trees.
Local Christmas tree farmers are not only in high season in December. They nurture and care for the trees all year round so that they are ready for sale by the official start in December.
In the right light
"The spruce and fir trees are felled and prepared for sale in mid-November," explains Matej Smrtnik from Bad Eisenkappel, where he runs a forestry business together with his parents in the village of Trögern. Their two-hectare Christmas tree plantation can also be found there. "They last a long time if they are felled when the moon is waning."
To ensure that there are plenty of Christmas trees every year, they have to keep planting new ones. "Around 300 plants are planted every year. A tree needs about eight to twelve years."
Did you know that...
...the Carinthian Christmas tree growers' working group was founded in 2010?
...the goals of the agricultural and forestry businesses are to increase their self-sufficiency and secure their income through Christmas tree production?
The 36-year-old has noticed in recent years that Christmas trees no longer have to look perfect. "The trend is that trees often don't even have to look identical in some places because they are placed against the wall with the less attractive side facing this way and that."
According to Smrtnik, however, it is important to make sure: "That the trees are bought from local farmers. They are not sprayed and don't have to travel long distances. In addition, imported trees are usually cut in August, stored in containers and preserved," says the farmer, highlighting the importance of buying locally.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.