Staying or leaving?

Decision made on Salah’s future!

Nachrichten
09.12.2024 17:56

Will the success story of Mohamed Salah and Liverpool continue? Or will the 32-year-old look for a new challenge this summer?

There are increasing signs that "Mo" Salah will remain loyal to the Reds and extend his expiring contract. English media are unanimous in their reports. According to reports, a departure is finally off the table and the extension is to be announced in the next few days.

Two-year contract until 2027
The length of the contract was one of the main reasons why Liverpool and Salah were unable to reach an agreement earlier. Salah insisted on a multi-year contract, which would probably be his last major contract given his age. According to English media reports, Liverpool had initially only offered him a one-year extension until 2026. In the end, a two-year contract until 2027 was agreed.

There will be no major adjustment to his salary. With an annual salary of 25 million euros, Salah is already one of Liverpool's top earners.

In recent weeks and months, there have been repeated rumors that Salah could move to Saudi Arabia or France to join Paris Saint-Germain.

All's well that ends well. Salah is staying at Liverpool - and things couldn't be going better in sporting terms anyway. The Reds are top of the Premier League table with 35 points and have also celebrated five wins in five games in the Champions League.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

