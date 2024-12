Heartbreaking farewell to two seriously ill patients

A farewell that left not a dry eye in the house. The best friend of the very elderly Mrs. Lucia had contacted the Rolling Angels: The lady has been in the palliative care ward of the Wels hospital for several weeks and her strength is dwindling daily. Nevertheless, her thoughts are all about her velvet paw, which, also seriously ill, has been in the care of a vet in Aschach an der Donau for seven weeks.