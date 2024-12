Styrian Ball: “Krone” is giving away 10 tickets

On January 10, the annual Styrian Ball will once again take place at the Vienna Hofburg. It is regarded as the highlight of the ball season - with an all-round harmonious program of music, dance, culinary delights, crafts and, above all, fun. As this year's host, Eastern Styria also has some special features to offer: These include the lavish floral decorations with which the region lives up to its name as the "Garden of Austria".