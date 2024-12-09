Trial in Innsbruck
Police officer revealed son’s hunt for tuned-up cars
A Tyrolean police officer (53) had to answer for his actions in court because information about special operations against the tuning scene ended up in a WhatsApp group. He had told his son about the checks.
The police officer may have misunderstood "paternal care", as he himself called it. The law enforcement officer had told his son, who was active in the tuning scene, about upcoming priority checks against souped-up cars in the Innsbruck city area in August. "I've been telling him for a long time that he should tidy up his can," the defendant justified himself to Judge Heide Maria Paul.
Other police officer in WhatsApp group
The "betrayal" came to light when the offspring forwarded the confidential information in a WhatsApp group in which another police officer was also a member. "My client only forwarded the deployment order, from which no specific locations or deployment sites could be derived," said the 53-year-old's defense lawyer, who ultimately took full responsibility. "It was an ill-considered moment at the time".
Diversion instead of conviction
This was another reason why the police officer got away with a fine of 3,000 euros and no conviction.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.