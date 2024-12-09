Vorteilswelt
Trial in Innsbruck

Police officer revealed son’s hunt for tuned-up cars

Nachrichten
09.12.2024 20:30

A Tyrolean police officer (53) had to answer for his actions in court because information about special operations against the tuning scene ended up in a WhatsApp group. He had told his son about the checks.

The police officer may have misunderstood "paternal care", as he himself called it. The law enforcement officer had told his son, who was active in the tuning scene, about upcoming priority checks against souped-up cars in the Innsbruck city area in August. "I've been telling him for a long time that he should tidy up his can," the defendant justified himself to Judge Heide Maria Paul.

Judge Heide Maria Paul
Judge Heide Maria Paul
(Bild: Birbaumer Christof/Christof Birbaumer / Kronenzeitung)

Other police officer in WhatsApp group
The "betrayal" came to light when the offspring forwarded the confidential information in a WhatsApp group in which another police officer was also a member. "My client only forwarded the deployment order, from which no specific locations or deployment sites could be derived," said the 53-year-old's defense lawyer, who ultimately took full responsibility. "It was an ill-considered moment at the time".

Diversion instead of conviction
This was another reason why the police officer got away with a fine of 3,000 euros and no conviction.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Markus Stegmayr
Markus Stegmayr
