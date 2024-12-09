Can refugees from Syria return home?

Afghanistan as a warning example?

Developments in Syria could show an even bleaker scenario than in Afghanistan after the Taliban took power. Unlike the Taliban, who have established a monopoly on the use of force, Syria is still fragmented into ethnic and religious camps, according to the expert. Without an inclusive government, the country threatens to descend into chaos. Particularly threatening: if the Kurdish SDF is defeated by Turkey and its allies, thousands of IS fighters could escape from custody - a potential nightmare for the region.