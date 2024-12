Brazen thieves made loot in allotment gardens

The brazen intruders were able to operate relatively unnoticed, as they not only managed to break into a clubhouse, but also into seven garden houses in the surrounding area. However, the perpetrators do not appear to have made too much loot, which would explain the number of break-ins. Only low-value goods such as tools were stolen, and in total a low three-digit sum of money. Damage to the allotment garden estate as a whole could not be ascertained for the time being.