Huge ash cloud
Philippines: Evacuations after volcanic eruption
Following the eruption of the Kanlaon volcano in the Philippines, the authorities began evacuating villages located within a six-kilometer radius of the crater on Monday.
"An explosive eruption has occurred at Kanlaon volcano," reported the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology on Monday. A total of 15 villages are to be evacuated. Evacuations are already underway in four villages in the highlands. In the meantime, however, the volcano's activity seems to be subsiding again.
Back in September, hundreds of residents were evacuated to safety after the volcano emitted thousands of tons of harmful gases within a single day.
Two dozen active volcanoes
Kanlaon volcano is located on the island of Negros in the center of the Philippines. It is one of 24 active volcanoes in the Philippines. According to the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the ash cloud rose around 4,000 meters above the volcanic crater.
The volcano's activity means that "the magma eruption has begun, which could be followed by further eruptions", officials said. According to the seismology authority, Kanlaon has already erupted more than 40 times since 1866.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.