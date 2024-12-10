PVA criticized
Patients complain about running the gauntlet in the country
Applications for rehab & co. are turned down by the pension insurance institution. Chronically ill "Krone" readers describe their despair, even the Minister of Health identifies harassment ...
The "Krone" series on the arbitrariness of expert opinions from the Pension Insurance Institution (PVA) has triggered an enormous response from readers. People vented their anger in our forums, describing their desperate battle against windmills. For example, a 61-year-old man's application for disability pension has already been rejected twice, even though he is 60 percent disabled, had a defibrillator implanted due to cardiac arrhythmia, still has various bone implants and has already suffered several slipped discs.
So while local citizens get scared if they even approach our authorities as petitioners, new arrivals in the country - as reported - can look forward to the big windfall. Such as a Syrian family with 4600 euros minimum income per month.
Cases that shake people up - at the latest in court
There is often trouble with rehabs that are suddenly no longer approved. This was the case for a citizen who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis with 50 percent disability in 2012 and underwent four weeks of rehabilitation every year to maintain his ability to work. He only received his rehabilitation again after an appeal.
The Chamber of Labor is also familiar with the dilemma, especially in the following case: A woman with dementia in Linz (93) received level 3 care allowance. However, when her health deteriorated dramatically - the woman requires the presence of a carer around the clock - an application for higher care allowance was rejected. Her daughter reported this, with success: the Labor and Social Court awarded the woman care level 4, then care level 6, for the period before her health deteriorated.
Health Minister identifies some harassment
Even Health Minister Johannes Rauch has discovered "harassment" for insured persons. In some cases of post-Covid, he said, incorrect assessments were being made. He criticized the fact that people who can barely get out of bed are summoned to the respective centers for assessment. Medical rehabilitation is an important part of healthcare. Even for the ACA, there is potential for improvement. What is missing: a crackdown on this arbitrary behavior by the authorities!
"Experts have a very clear mandate"
PVA chief physician Monika Mustak-Blagusz prefers to remain objective in an interview with "Krone":
"Krone": Ms. Chief Medical Officer, many cases raise questions about the quality of PVA appraisals. What measures are taken?
Mustak-Blagusz: Every person and their medical history are individual. We have a clear legal mandate to provide an objective expert opinion for every applicant. Our experts have specialist expertise and experience. They adhere to the legal requirements and have the difficult task of balancing the expectations of the applicant with these requirements.
Those affected often describe difficulties in getting answers to their concerns or clear information ...
The experts have a very clear mandate that they have to fulfill: they have to act objectively and neutrally. In addition, our ombudsman's office is always available for all inquiries and always processes them in the interests of the insured persons.
What message would you like to send to those who have lost confidence in the assessment procedures?
It is important to me that the people who come to us know that we always strive to find the best possible solution for our insured persons. We take people's individual circumstances into account and adhere to the legal requirements.
