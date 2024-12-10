Patients complain about running the gauntlet in the country

Health Minister identifies some harassment

Even Health Minister Johannes Rauch has discovered "harassment" for insured persons. In some cases of post-Covid, he said, incorrect assessments were being made. He criticized the fact that people who can barely get out of bed are summoned to the respective centers for assessment. Medical rehabilitation is an important part of healthcare. Even for the ACA, there is potential for improvement. What is missing: a crackdown on this arbitrary behavior by the authorities!