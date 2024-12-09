Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Too much misinformation

Austria brings up the rear: vaccination rate “underground”

Nachrichten
09.12.2024 12:18

When it comes to vaccinations, there has been no significant positive development in Austria. According to experts, the vaccination coverage rate in the country is "subterranean to abysmal" - in an EU comparison, we are in the inglorious last place for two vaccinations.

0 Kommentare

Specifically, this is the case for whooping cough immunization and hepatitis B. That is why there are also many cases of illness with pathogens that should no longer be a problem, said Ursula Wiedermann-Schmidt from MedUni Vienna.

"Huge vaccination gaps in the population" had led to the "extreme number of over 13,000 cases of whooping cough" in 2024, said Wiedermann-Schmidt. Many children also have no or insufficient vaccination protection against measles, which has contributed to 500 cases this year.

The vaccination offer has recently been improved (for example by extending the free HPV vaccination). However, the vaccination coverage of the population is still far lower than hoped for. (Bild: APA/dpa/Stefan Puchner)
The vaccination offer has recently been improved (for example by extending the free HPV vaccination). However, the vaccination coverage of the population is still far lower than hoped for.
(Bild: APA/dpa/Stefan Puchner)

Vaccinate even during pregnancy
According to Gerhard Kobinger from the Austrian Chamber of Pharmacists, the reason for vaccination fatigue is often misinformation about vaccination damage, which in reality is often just an itchy injection site, and that vaccinations during pregnancy, for example, are an absolute taboo for many expectant mothers. "Vaccination coverage rates in this country range from subterranean to abysmal," the expert continues.

According to the Austrian vaccination plan, immunizations against pertussis (whooping cough), influenza, Covid-19 and RSV (human respiratory syncytial virus) are recommended for pregnant women, explained Rudolf Schmitzberger from the Austrian Medical Association. The vaccination protection would then be partly passed on to the child. It is also important to vaccinate children against pertussis before they start school.

Promising vaccines are coming
New, improved vaccines will be available in Germany next year, reported Wiedermann-Schmidt: for example against meningococci, pneumococci and the chikungunya virus. A Lyme disease vaccine is also being developed.

This would get more people vaccinated
In order to overcome vaccination fatigue, Kobinger believes that public confidence in vaccinations must increase. Advice from doctors and in pharmacies would be important here. It should also be as inexpensive as possible to get vaccinated. In 2024, for example, many more people were vaccinated against influenza than in the previous year because they did not have to pay a contribution towards the cost price.

Convenience also plays an important role in the decision to be immunized or not, said Wiedermann-Schmidt: "Vaccinations should therefore be made as easily accessible as possible and offered more often at people's workplaces, for example.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf