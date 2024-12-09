Large-scale exercise with detonating ammunition and illuminants

Four helicopters in action

During the same period, exercises will also take place in the Gurk and Metnitz valleys by the Klagenfurt Airborne Fighter Battalion 25 and the Villach Engineer Battalion 1 - both units of the 7th Fighter Brigade/Hunting Combat. Up to four S-70 "Black Hawk" and Agusta Bell 212 helicopters will be circling over Carinthia's skies: "We ask for your understanding for the helicopter noise," says the Austrian Armed Forces.