Further escalation?
Battle at VW continues: second round of warning strikes
Today, Monday, representatives of the German car manufacturer VW and employee representatives will meet for their fourth round of collective bargaining. There are still no signs of an agreement in the dispute over wage cuts, plant closures and redundancies. The union now wants to increase the pressure once again with a second nationwide warning strike directly on the day of negotiations.
In contrast to the first strike, in which around 100,000 workers took part, this time work will not only be suspended for two hours on each shift, but for four hours. Once again, nine of the ten German VW plants are affected, i.e. all sites except Osnabrück. The VW plant there is not covered by the VW in-house wage agreement that is currently being negotiated.
Effects of the strikes "low" so far
After the first warning strike, the Group spoke of only minor production losses. "The impact has been limited," said a spokesperson. It is true that production was halted everywhere during the warning strikes. However, it was possible to restart production afterwards without any major problems. With regard to the second warning strike, VW now also explained that it wanted to keep the effects as low as possible and had taken targeted measures to ensure emergency supplies.
However, industry expert Frank Schwope from the Fachhochschule des Mittelstands in Hanover warned: "A longer, escalating labor dispute would certainly hurt Volkswagen and could also damage its image among the population and in politics."
CEO: "VW Group is a restructuring case"
What makes the negotiations complicated is that there is also a parallel discussion about job security, which VW has terminated after more than 30 years. Plant closures and compulsory redundancies are on the table. In addition, VW wants to take on fewer trainees and reduce the pay of temporary workers, who previously received a bonus at the car manufacturer, to the normal level of temporary work.
According to the works council, at least three plants and tens of thousands of jobs are under threat. VW justifies the cuts with high costs and low capacity utilization. "The VW Group is a restructuring case," said CEO Oliver Blume at the works meeting last Wednesday, according to participants. In the event that there is no rapprochement in today's round of collective bargaining, the union is threatening to extend the industrial action.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
