Poisoning from thermal bath: entire house evacuated
A 51-year-old woman and her son suffered carbon monoxide poisoning on Sunday evening in Vienna-Floridsdorf due to a faulty thermal bath. Both were taken to hospital. The entire house had to be evacuated as an increased concentration of CO was detected in several of the 20 or so apartments.
The affected boiler was turned off immediately and the building was ventilated. The 51-year-old mother suffered mild smoke inhalation and her son very severe smoke inhalation. "We deactivated the boiler, opened the windows and ventilated the apartment with high-performance fans while wearing breathing protection," explained fire department spokesman Jürgen Figerl on Monday.
Neighboring apartments were evacuated
The neighboring apartments were also checked. When increased carbon monoxide concentrations were also detected there, the entire building was evacuated. Figerl reported that the measuring devices in other apartments were also activated. However, apart from ventilation, no further measures were necessary there, as the cause was clearly the heavily contaminated boiler in the apartment with the injured persons.
Son lay lifeless in the bathroom
The teenage son had gone to take a shower and had not returned for an unusually long time, explained Andreas Huber, spokesman for the emergency services. His mother and her other son found the boy lifeless in the bathroom and took him to the stairwell.
That's why we appeal to have the boiler serviced annually by a reputable installation company, so that clean combustion is guaranteed again.
Feuerwehrsprecher Jürgen Figerl
The emergency services were called to the building in Schenkendorfgasse at around 9.00 pm. The rescue team looked after the son and mother while the fire department began measuring the CO concentration.
Seven vehicles and 29 emergency personnel deployed
"That's why we appeal to have the boiler serviced annually by a reputable specialist installation company to ensure clean combustion again," emphasized the fire department spokesperson. The professional fire department was at the scene of the accident for around two hours with seven vehicles and 29 firefighters.
