Johanna Stadler, Managing Director of Pfotenhilfe, explains: "The kittens - a boy and a girl - have colds and eye infections and are far too small to have been found where they were. They are now safe with us, but abandoning animals - of any kind - is not a trivial offense and carries a prison sentence of up to two years. These are sentient creatures capable of suffering, which some heartless people - even in the run-up to Christmas - don't seem to care about, since they don't comply with the obligation to neuter cats."