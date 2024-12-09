Vorteilswelt
After top first round

Silberberger swaps coaching cap for cowboy hat

Nachrichten
09.12.2024 09:11

Admira's successful coach Thomas Silberberger looks back on a successful second division fall. On Monday, the Tyrolean starts his traditional trip through the USA.

0 Kommentare

On the journey home from Kapfenberg, Admira's squad, coach and staff toasted winning the winter crown in the second division with a beer or two. "The short distance didn't allow for much more," smiled coach Thomas Silberberger, "the away trips with Wattens took longer, so there was more time to celebrate." Especially in the 2018/19 championship year, Silberberger wants to repeat this triumph with Admira this season.

Silberberger gave his all on the touchline in the first half of the season. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Silberberger gave his all on the touchline in the first half of the season.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

In his first seven months as coach of Südstädter, the 51-year-old has done a lot, actually everything, right. Although the start was not easy. "The biggest challenges were restructuring the coaching team and reducing the squad from 32 to 25 players."
"But we needed a solution to the goalkeeper issue.
 Sports director Peter Stöger had already put together the majority of the squad for him beforehand, with only Matija Horvat, Josef Weberbauer and Celtic loanees Matthew Anderson and Ben Summers joining after Silberberger's arrival. Weberbauer's winning goal against Ried was the emotional highlight of the fall season for the coach. "Alongside the decisive last-second goal against FAC." He doesn't want to change much in the winter. "But we need a solution to the goalkeeper issue." Especially as it is unclear whether LASK will release Lukas Jungwirth again. Departures? Salko Mujanovic and Lukas Brückler are not exactly happy with their minutes . . .

Mujanovic (right) is unhappy with his playing time. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Mujanovic (right) is unhappy with his playing time.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

On Monday, Silberberger climbs on the plane to the USA. Two weeks in a rental car between Dallas and Los Angeles. For the fifth time. "I love this country, its vastness, its history, the history of the Indians." With a cowboy hat instead of a coach's cap, "Silbi" is recharging his batteries for the final 14 rounds. His return is scheduled for Christmas Eve - Christmas at home in Wörgl is a must.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Hannes Steiner
Hannes Steiner
