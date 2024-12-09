Every 2nd pedestrian accident in December at the crosswalk

More than 100 children involved in accidents

104 of those involved in accidents at dusk or in the dark last year were children on foot. "The driver of a vehicle must behave towards persons to whom the principle of trust does not apply, in particular by reducing speed and being prepared to brake, in such a way as to prevent any danger," the StVO states. In addition, the "invisible safety route" applies to children: They must be allowed to cross the road safely even where there is none.