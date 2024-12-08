Was 103 years old
Action star Chuck Norris mourns the loss of his mom
Action hero Chuck Norris has just posted some sad news on Instagram. His mom Wilma Norris Kight has passed away. She was 103 years old.
His mother Wilma died on Wednesday, Norris told his fans on Instagram. "She was a woman of unwavering faith, a beacon of light in our lives and her love reflected God's grace," the actor wrote.
Several photos published
When his brother Aaron and he were growing up, "her laughter filled our home with joy and her hugs gave us a sense of security that we will cherish forever," the 84-year-old continued.
His mother had "a remarkable way of making everyone feel special, and she often put the needs of others above her own," he continued paying tribute to Wilma.
The action star posted several pictures to accompany the affectionate lines. In the first, he can be seen leaning against his mom in a black and white photo. Another shows the two of them dancing.
In another photo, Wilma can be seen holding colorful flowers, while in the last photo, young Wilma can be seen with her three sons. Norris' brother Wieland died in the Vietnam War in 1970 at the age of just 27.
"We love you, mom"
Norris finally closed his post with the words: "We love you, mom. Until we meet again."
Chuck Norris became famous in the 70s with the movie "The Deathclaw Strikes Again". Numerous action films were to follow. In the 90s, the former martial artist also played the leading role in the TV series "Walker, Texas Ranger".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.