"Border crossed"
Barry Keoghan reacts to wild affair rumors
The break-up of Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan shocked fans at the beginning of the week. Since then, wild rumors about the actor's alleged affair have been circulating the web. The 32-year-old has now broken his silence on the nasty allegations.
The separation of Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan has caused quite a stir in recent days. The reason for this were wild rumors that the actor had cheated on the singer, with whom he had been dating for around a year.
Keoghan defends himself
The Hollywood star, who only deactivated his Instagram profile on Saturday, has now had enough of the accusations. He has now spoken out with a long statement on X (formerly Twitter).
"I can only sit here and take so much. My name has been dragged around the internet in a way that I don't normally respond to. But I have to respond because everything has reached a point where too many lines are being crossed," Keoghan wrote in the message to his fans.
He had already felt compelled to deactivate his Instagram account "because I can no longer allow this stuff to distract me from my family and my work. No one should ever have to read the messages I've received," said the 32-year-old.
Attacks on his family
For a few days now, he has been receiving "absolute lies, hate, disgusting comments about my appearance, my character, what I'm like as a parent and everything else inhuman you can imagine", the Hollywood star continued. Even his mother is insulted and his grandmother is harassed by pushy people outside her house.
However, it is particularly hard that his son, who is from the relationship with Alyson Sandro, is also being dragged into the affair. "Sitting in front of my little boy's house and intimidating her" is a no-go. "That's crossing a line," the "Saltburn" star clarifies.
"Please be respectful"
He works hard every day to be the best father for his son. And to pass on important values to him. Because: "I want him to be able to look up to his daddy, to trust me completely and to know that I have his back, no matter what."
Those people who are spreading so much hate right now should bear in mind that his son will one day read these ugly comments about his father. "Please be respectful to everyone. Thank you," Keoghan concluded his statement.
Earlier this week, the always well-informed "People" magazine reported that Keoghan and Carpenter had split up after around a year of dating to focus on their careers again. Neither the Hollywood star nor the singer have officially confirmed the break-up.
TikTok beauty: "Didn't have anything with Keoghan"
Shortly afterwards, a gossip account on Instagram spread the rumor that the Irishman had cheated on his girlfriend with an influencer. Fans eventually claimed to have found out that Keoghan's alleged affair was with TikTok beauty Breckie Hill.
She has now also spoken out on TikTok. She had recently been out of action due to a skiing accident in which she suffered a spinal injury. But now she wanted to clarify: "To put it simply for you: No, I didn't have anything with Barry."
And specified that she had "never met this man in my life. The only time I've seen him was on the TV screen when I was watching 'Saltburn'."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.