What will the year 2025 bring to Burgenland?
Austria's youngest province is holding state elections on January 19. Will everything stay the same or will some or even a lot change? And what will happen economically and socially? Astrologer Martina Mohl has drawn up a Burgenland horoscope for the "Krone" newspaper.
For more than a quarter of a century, Martina Mohl from Bad Sauerbrunn has been involved in astrology, i.e. the interpretation of connections between astronomical events or celestial constellations and the nature of people and societies. She has since completed countless training courses in this field. She has been working as a freelance astrologer since 2012 and also represents Burgenland on the Federal Committee of Astrologers and as deputy chairwoman of the personal service providers in the Chamber of Commerce.
"Astrology is a guide through time qualities that contain harmonious and challenging phases. I help people to get to know themselves better and to recognize and exploit their potential," she says. Her expertise is most in demand when it comes to the professional creation of birth, partnership and career horoscopes or when customers want guidance with life changes.
Between harmony and change
Mohl can also look into the stars for a country and calculate what developments are in store for a collective. This is not unexciting, as a new state parliament and government will be elected in Burgenland on 19 January, which will decide how things will proceed over the next five years.
"Under no circumstances will I make a political statement," Mohl makes clear right away. Nevertheless, trends can be identified. According to the expert, the new year will be under the sign of Venus. This energy emphasizes values such as empathy, love, relationships and the desire for beauty and pleasure. However, 2025 will not only be "characterized by moments of happiness and closeness", but also by "tensions that promote growth and self-reflection", she says. In the midst of this dynamic, the Venus year calls on us to "be more aware of priorities, set clear boundaries and act pragmatically" in order to find the "balance between harmony and necessary change".
In the political sphere, progress can be made through cooperation and diplomatic skill. But it is important to be vigilant. Not everything that shines stands up to deeper scrutiny and leads to long-term success. Conflicts should therefore not be suppressed, but carefully addressed and carefully resolved in order to create sustainable solutions.
Astrologin Martina Mohl
Bild: zVg
Positive influences for tourism and the economy
Existing connections could also be strengthened and new partnerships forged: "In February, the Saturn-Neptune conjunction demands patience and clarity in order to prevent disappointment."
The new year also holds social opportunities, "especially through collaborative projects in harmony with the environment and sustainability", says the expert. However, it is important to focus on a balance between innovation and progress and the preservation of tradition in order to promote stability and growth in equal measure. Creativity and a sense of aesthetics will be particularly strongly expressed in 2025: "This can have a positive impact on tourism and the local economy. The cultural side of Burgenland - from wine festivals to festivals - will also benefit from Venus."
Does Mohl have any tips? "So whether privately or professionally: use the energy to cultivate existing relationships and networks, strengthen community projects and revive regional traditions. And don't shy away from taking a clear stance in politically or socially challenging moments. Stay true to your values - they are the best compass for a fulfilling 2025."
