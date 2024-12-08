Christina Bauer from Lungau bakes her way to platinum status

One of the best-selling authors

The president of the Austrian book trade comes to Tamsweg to visit Bauer's big baking world. Together with Löwenzahn Verlag, he awards the Lungau native a "Gold Book" and five "Platinum Books". Bauer receives these for those of her works that have sold more than 15,000 and 25,000 copies respectively. "I am delighted to receive this award. I never thought I would sell so many books," says the author and blogger. The farmer is one of Austria's best-selling authors and also employs 20 people in her baking world in Tamsweg.