Popular book author
Christina Bauer from Lungau bakes her way to platinum status
The Austrian book trade is honoring the farmer from Göriach several times over. On Monday, she will receive "platinum books" in her baking world for five baking books, each of which has sold more than 25,000 copies.
She is already an icon for baking fans as an author and blogger. For around ten years, Göriach farmer Christina Bauer has fascinated women and men with making their own bread, desserts and cookies. On Monday, the founder of "Baking with Christina" received several awards.
One of the best-selling authors
The president of the Austrian book trade comes to Tamsweg to visit Bauer's big baking world. Together with Löwenzahn Verlag, he awards the Lungau native a "Gold Book" and five "Platinum Books". Bauer receives these for those of her works that have sold more than 15,000 and 25,000 copies respectively. "I am delighted to receive this award. I never thought I would sell so many books," says the author and blogger. The farmer is one of Austria's best-selling authors and also employs 20 people in her baking world in Tamsweg.
"But the first thing I do in the morning is still go to the barn," she laughs, grounding herself. Her tip for Krone readers who are just starting to bake cookies: Gingerbread cubes or coconut sticks. "You bake them on the tray and then just cut them."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
