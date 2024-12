Madness! Red-white-red quadruple victory in Innsbruck

The red-white-red team has thus fully exploited its home advantage on the 200 m longer track. On Saturday, Madeleine Egle and Selina Egle/Lara Kipp had already secured victories in the women's singles and doubles. Only in the men's doubles did Thomas Steu/Wolfgang Kindl "only" finish third. In addition, World Champion Lisa Schulte also secured a podium finish in third place in the single-seater.