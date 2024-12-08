Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Four slightly injured

Novice driver skidded into car in wet conditions

Nachrichten
08.12.2024 11:00

Four people were injured in a traffic accident on Saturday. A 17-year-old lost control of her vehicle on a wet road and collided with a 20-year-old, ultimately involving three cars in the accident. The occupants only suffered minor injuries.

0 Kommentare

A 17-year-old woman from Traun was driving her car in the right-hand lane of the A7 towards the Westautobahn at around 9:45 p.m. on December 7, 2024. Before the Franzosenhausweg exit, she skidded on the wet road and collided with the car driven in the left-hand lane by a 20-year-old from the district of Perg.

Three cars involved
As a result of the collision, the car was first thrown against the right-hand guardrail, then against the concrete center guardrail and finally came to a standstill in the left-hand lane against the direction of travel. The 17-year-old's vehicle then skidded into the car driven by a 47-year-old man from Steyr in the right-hand lane, which came to a standstill in the hard shoulder.

Young occupants only slightly injured
After the collision, the 17-year-old's car finally came to a standstill in the right-hand lane in the direction of travel. The 17-year-old, her 16-year-old co-driver, the 20-year-old and his 20-year-old co-driver suffered minor injuries in this traffic accident. They were taken to Linz University Hospital and the Kepler University Hospital.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von OÖ-Krone
OÖ-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf