Four slightly injured
Novice driver skidded into car in wet conditions
Four people were injured in a traffic accident on Saturday. A 17-year-old lost control of her vehicle on a wet road and collided with a 20-year-old, ultimately involving three cars in the accident. The occupants only suffered minor injuries.
A 17-year-old woman from Traun was driving her car in the right-hand lane of the A7 towards the Westautobahn at around 9:45 p.m. on December 7, 2024. Before the Franzosenhausweg exit, she skidded on the wet road and collided with the car driven in the left-hand lane by a 20-year-old from the district of Perg.
Three cars involved
As a result of the collision, the car was first thrown against the right-hand guardrail, then against the concrete center guardrail and finally came to a standstill in the left-hand lane against the direction of travel. The 17-year-old's vehicle then skidded into the car driven by a 47-year-old man from Steyr in the right-hand lane, which came to a standstill in the hard shoulder.
Young occupants only slightly injured
After the collision, the 17-year-old's car finally came to a standstill in the right-hand lane in the direction of travel. The 17-year-old, her 16-year-old co-driver, the 20-year-old and his 20-year-old co-driver suffered minor injuries in this traffic accident. They were taken to Linz University Hospital and the Kepler University Hospital.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
