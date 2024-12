When the Kastelruther Spatzen flew out of the casino

"Yes, and some of us even got kicked out of the casino," reveals Spatzen veteran Albin Gross, looking across the table with a grin. But not because his colleagues didn't behave: "We wanted to take a shortcut back then and the door was open. We didn't know it was the casino - so we marched in wearing shorts and flip-flops. Security didn't like that and politely threw us out. Maybe we'll try our luck again in the summer - but this time dressed appropriately."