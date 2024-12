Primary care in the modern center

Numerous renovations

"No stone has been left unturned in the renovation of the central outpatient clinic. There is a covered emergency access at the front. Patients can be brought to first aid or the shock room in a protected area," says Medical Director Sonja-Maria Tesar. Short-term parking spaces are available for emergency patients and the north parking lot for longer stays. A separate area has been created for infectious patients. Tesar: "This prevents infection in the waiting area."