Defeats for Marco Kasper and Marco Rossi

There was no reason to cheer for the Austrian NHL-legionnaires Marco Kasper and Marco Rossi on Saturday evening (local time) in the North American ice hockey league NHL. Kasper and his Detroit Red Wings lost 2-1 at home to the Colorado Avalanche. Minnesota suffered a 4-1 defeat away from home against the Los Angeles Kings. It was the fifth defeat in a row for the Wings. The Wild lost for the first time after five victorious games.