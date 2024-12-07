Georgia: Violent excesses at anti-government demonstration

It is the tenth day in a row that thousands of Georgians have protested against the government's decision to postpone negotiations on EU accession until 2028. There have already been dozens of injuries and hundreds of arrests in the street protests in the capital Tbilisi over the past few days. In other cities across the country, people are also protesting against a shift away from Georgia's pro-Western course, which has been a candidate for EU accession since 2023.