The Tenne was buzzing

After a concert with the Schick Sisters, the two Opus legends Ewald "Sunny" Pfleger and Günter Grasmuck traveled from Vienna with their wives to give their ski opening premiere. "In 2013, we performed here with Opus at the World Ski Championships," remembers Pfleger, "otherwise I always come to the region for a long weekend at the beginning of March." The retired pop legends would still be available for special appearances - here too, for example? "We'll have to see. In any case, we're having a few conversations. ."