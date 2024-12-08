Sturm blows for revenge on the pitch

Start of the big auction

The tournament has long been sold out, 3000 fans are expected - but you can still support it. Because: As part of the tournament, a charity auction will once again take place this year in cooperation with and on www.aurena.at. Fans can look forward to delicacies from the world of sport. The auction, which starts on December 8, will feature a jersey from superstar Harry Kane! With all the signatures of last season's Bayern team. The winning bid for all the auction's delicacies will be made on the day of the tournament. And to raise even more donations for the good cause, there is also the opportunity to purchase fan messages from soccer icons via "FanInvest".