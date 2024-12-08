In with the "crown"
Sturm blows for revenge on the pitch
GAK will defend its title at the fifth Lions Club Graz charity indoor soccer tournament - presented by the "Krone" - on 27 December at the Graz Sportpark. But watch out, rival Sturm has upgraded! With the "Krone" you still have the chance to be part of the perimeter magic at the sold-out event. Play along! There are even VIP tickets up for grabs.
At the last edition, GAK took home the tournament victory with aplomb. In the final against Sturm, Liendl, Junuzovic and Co. put an early dent in their black rivals. Will they get revenge this year? The Blacks have upgraded under the leadership of bomber Mario Haas. Alongside Christoph Leitgeb and Marko Stankovic for the first time this year, Darko Bodul is the next debut of a former technical "Primgeiger". This could be something!
The organizers are already rubbing their hands together. Andreas Cretnik and Oliver Wieser from the Lions Club Graz are also strongly backing the event with their companies.
"Especially in difficult times, it is important to stand up for those in our society who need our help. True to our Lions motto of helping quickly, personally and unbureaucratically, we try to support Lions wherever we can. This is exactly the motto of our charity legend tournament," explain Andreas Cretnik, CEO of Alwera AG, and Oliver Wieser, Managing Director of Vogl + Co, in unison.
Start of the big auction
The tournament has long been sold out, 3000 fans are expected - but you can still support it. Because: As part of the tournament, a charity auction will once again take place this year in cooperation with and on www.aurena.at. Fans can look forward to delicacies from the world of sport. The auction, which starts on December 8, will feature a jersey from superstar Harry Kane! With all the signatures of last season's Bayern team. The winning bid for all the auction's delicacies will be made on the day of the tournament. And to raise even more donations for the good cause, there is also the opportunity to purchase fan messages from soccer icons via "FanInvest".
There with the "crown"
If you haven't managed to get hold of a ticket on sale, don't despair! With the "Krone", you still have the chance to experience the magic of the pitch live and up close in our competition. What's more, you could even be there as a VIP at the Raiffeisen Sportpark in Graz! We are giving away 25x2 seat tickets and 2x2 silver VIP tickets for the indoor event of the year! The closing date for entries is December 12 at 11.59 pm. So, what are you waiting for?
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.