Punch for a good cause

Of course, numerous celebrities from business, politics and the music scene once again took the time to attend this heartfelt event on Saturday, providing the donating visitors with delicious Christmas punch from the Carinthian company Stroh, mulled wine and Verhackert bread from the Schaschel farm stall. "It's simply a fixed date in the run-up to Christmas," agreed pop star Nik P., Nockis frontman Gottfried Würcher, presenter and singer Marco Ventre, Mr. Musi Otto Lobenwein, golden throat Silvio Samoni, Charly Kaiser, Kärntnermilch boss Helmut Petschar, Feldkirchen mayor Martin Treffner, Dieter "Dietlinde" Schwanter, provincial councillor Beate Prettner and provincial vice mayor Gaby Schaunig. They all took care of the physical well-being of the Südpark visitors, who made donations.