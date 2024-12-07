Ex-employee collects hefty climate subsidy

FP and VP are appalled

Climate City Councillor Eva Schobesberger: "If we set up a climate council to examine such applications, then we should also follow the recommendations." FP city councillor Michael Raml has no sympathy for this: "While many Linzers hardly know how to pay their energy costs, climate actionism is receiving princely support."

Which also raises questions: Does the applicant have to pay tax on the funding? Why did the City Councillor for Finance not declare herself biased and instead approve the subsidy? Regarding the latter, Blöchl says: "I had no contact with the applicant either before or after her employment in 2022." For VP city deputy Martin Hajart, this is nevertheless a "mess": "The city of Linz is not a self-service store for the SPÖ."