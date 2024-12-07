Prison sentences for kidnappers after tough deliberation

Driver did not have to go back to prison

A 43-year-old Syrian was sentenced to 30 months unconditional imprisonment as the designated offender. The getaway vehicle was driven by a 41-year-old German woman who had always claimed in court that she knew nothing about the kidnapping. The jury seemed to believe this and she was given 24 months, eight of which were unconditional. She had already served this time and was the only one to go home, while everyone else had to go back to prison.