"Tres Mexicanos"
10,000 kilometers for the dream of the EURO
The European Handball Championship would not work without volunteers. Three even traveled from Mexico.
"Handball is our life. When we read that volunteers were needed for the Women's EURO, we didn't have to think twice." If you want to know what passion for sport means, you only have to ask Enrique Huerta, Patricia García and Héctor Garrido. They set off 10,000 kilometers from Mexico to be part of the title fights.
Huerta has been a handball coach in his home country for over 20 years, and the sport is nowhere near as important in a country with a population of 130 million as it is in Scandinavia, for example. "That's why we can take a lot of ideas from this tournament."
Flexible with tasks
Whether as a flag bearer, in the OC office, organizing the dressing rooms - the three of them even help out with the mop. "You're very close to the players, closer than the spectators," says Garrido, who is in Europe for the first time. Language barriers are overcome with ease. "Even if you don't speak perfect English, you can communicate. The language of sport is universal."
The "Tres Mexicanos" will be in Debrecen for the main round and then come to the Stadthalle for the finals. "We're really looking forward to Vienna."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
