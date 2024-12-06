Porsche wants to gain experience on horseback at home

Diana Porsche and her horse Dahoud entered the grounds at the Salzburg Exhibition Center for the first time on Wednesday. "The first day is always training and the horse is shown everything. That went very well," said the dressage rider. On Thursday, it counted for the first time at the Amadeus Horse Indoors, Porsche showed Dahoud what she is capable of. The duo took a strong second place in the CDI Three-Star Grand Prix when Raphael Netz won. "The setting in the Salzburg Arena is great for riding, but also very impressive for horses. I noticed his tension at the beginning and my aim was to give him security, confidence and enjoyment in this test and I was pleased with how well he took to it."