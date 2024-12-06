Amadeus Horse Indoors
Porsche wants to gain experience on horseback at home
Dressage rider Diana Porsche is already looking forward to her home show at the Salzburg Exhibition Center. At the Amadeus Horse Indoors she wants to gain a lot of experience for the future with her young horse Dahoud.
Diana Porsche and her horse Dahoud entered the grounds at the Salzburg Exhibition Center for the first time on Wednesday. "The first day is always training and the horse is shown everything. That went very well," said the dressage rider. On Thursday, it counted for the first time at the Amadeus Horse Indoors, Porsche showed Dahoud what she is capable of. The duo took a strong second place in the CDI Three-Star Grand Prix when Raphael Netz won. "The setting in the Salzburg Arena is great for riding, but also very impressive for horses. I noticed his tension at the beginning and my aim was to give him security, confidence and enjoyment in this test and I was pleased with how well he took to it."
Of course, it's always very different when you're working in your home town and lots of friends are coming.
Diana Porsche
But more important to Porsche than the results is looking to the future: "Dahoud is still a young horse with little experience. It's important that I give him confidence. I see that more for the future."
Good season so far
But things are also going very well in the present. The rider from Salzburg is currently in third place in the World Cup rankings. "We can establish ourselves more and more, but it's an insanely long process."
Personally, however, she can once again enjoy riding at home. "Of course, it's always very different when you work in your home town and lots of friends come to visit. I'm very grateful to be able to compete," said the 28-year-old, beaming and praising the organizers: "In general, it's important for Austrian equestrian sport that there are people who organize an event like this."
On Friday, Sandra Sysojeva took victory in the Amadeus Dressage Grand Prix (CDI five-star) with Olympic shooting star Maxima Bella. Second place went to Daniel Bachmann Andersen from Denmark.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
