"Crown Commentary"

Notre Dame: The spirit of peace

Nachrichten
06.12.2024 20:00
0 Kommentare

When international political leaders from Donald Trump to Volodimir Zelensky are received by French President Macron at the opening of the rebuilt Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris on Saturday, one could hope that a pre-Christmas spirit of peace will return. A spirit that should soon have an impact on the war in Ukraine.

ON THE ONE HAND, it is already clear that Trump is not yet the US president, that Macron is politically tarnished and that Zelensky has his back to the wall militarily. So it will hardly be possible to hold concrete peace talks.

Optimizing the conditions
ON THE OTHER hand, if Trump moves into the White House in January, he will indeed try to push through peace negotiations or a ceasefire beforehand. Macron and the EU leaders will hardly be able to ignore an American word of power. And Zelenskiy certainly won't. And perhaps the doves of peace from Notre Dame will even make it to Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.

Beyond such beautiful pre-Christmas hopes, the realpolitik of the two warring parties is now primarily about optimizing the prerequisites and starting conditions for a ceasefire and peace talks. The Russian army wants to advance as far as possible in order to create a fait accompli. Kiev wants to increase the pressure on Russia by deploying Western long-range weapons.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Andreas Mölzer
Andreas Mölzer
Folgen Sie uns auf