Brave four-legged friend

Methuselah tomcat “Michi” survived hay baler

Nachrichten
07.12.2024 06:00

This velvet paw from the Innviertel region is a survivor: the 33-year-old tomcat from Eggelsberg (Upper Austria) barely escaped death in a dramatic incident in a meadow. Thanks to weeks of intensive care from his wife and the vet, it was possible to nurse him back to health. 

At 33 years old, he is probably the oldest cat in Austria - but the life of "Michi" from Eggelsberg was hanging by a thread in late summer. "That day, 'Michi' had made himself comfortable in the neighboring meadow," says wife Kristin Peter (36). Suddenly, a farmer came with a hay baler and swallowed the cat with it.

The accident happened in a neighboring meadow (Bild: Scharinger Daniel/Pressefoto Scharinger © Daniel Scharinger)
The accident happened in a neighboring meadow
(Bild: Scharinger Daniel/Pressefoto Scharinger © Daniel Scharinger)

"I screamed like hell because I thought it was over for him now," the mechatronics engineer recalls with horror. She then had to watch as "Michi" was thrown out the back together with a bale of hay: "There was dust and his hair swirled through the air."

Mechatronics engineer and mother of two Kristin Peter (36) nursed her very old "Michi" back to health after the accident. (Bild: Scharinger Daniel/Pressefoto Scharinger (C) Daniel Scharinger)
Mechatronics engineer and mother of two Kristin Peter (36) nursed her very old "Michi" back to health after the accident.
(Bild: Scharinger Daniel/Pressefoto Scharinger (C) Daniel Scharinger)

The cat lay dead on the floor, tattered and missing pieces of his fur. But the brave "Michi" was still showing signs of life. "He was bleeding profusely from the nose, had massive bruises and could no longer move." The feline Methuselah was also on the verge of a heart attack: "Fortunately, it didn't come to that."

Zitat Icon

After he fell out of the hay baler, I was in shock. I thought it was over for him now.

Kristin Peter (36), die Besitzerin des Methusalem-Katers „Michi“

The mother of two transported her beloved cat to the vet, who initially couldn't believe what had happened to "Michi". "We then fought hard for his life for three weeks. He was pumped full of painkillers and I had to force-feed him with a syringe because he wouldn't eat or drink."

"Michi" is doing well again (Bild: Scharinger Daniel/Pressefoto Scharinger (C) Daniel Scharinger)
"Michi" is doing well again
(Bild: Scharinger Daniel/Pressefoto Scharinger (C) Daniel Scharinger)

Kristin Peter created an extra-soft, cozy spot for him on a mattress and kept him warm with her infrared lamp. "I also had to put him on the toilet regularly because he wasn't able to do it himself."

After three weeks, the elderly patient suddenly regained his appetite from one day to the next. "But he only wanted to accept treats. I let him get away with it because I was so happy about it."

In the meantime, her "Michi" is almost back to his old self. "He does limp a little and is grumpier than before, but he's also extremely grateful to me!" 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Jürgen Pachner
Jürgen Pachner
