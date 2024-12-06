“Pirates of the Caribbean” captain is back in custody

A spectacular case is once again taking an astonishing turn. In July 2024, a 64-year-old former captain who had steered a ship in the Hollywood blockbuster "Pirates of the Caribbean" was sentenced to 30 months in prison, ten of which were unconditional, for defamation at Wiener Neustadt District Court. The Lower Austrian is said to have elaborately staged his own kidnapping and murder by his ex-wife in the fall of 2023. The woman was therefore actually suspected of murder.