“Pirates of the Caribbean” captain is back in custody

Supreme Court decision
Lower Austrian allegedly staged his own murder by his ex-wife. He was sentenced to 30 months semi-conditional imprisonment at Wiener Neustadt District Court. After serving the unconditional part of the sentence, the man was released - but he was only out for seven days ...
A spectacular case is once again taking an astonishing turn. In July 2024, a 64-year-old former captain who had steered a ship in the Hollywood blockbuster "Pirates of the Caribbean" was sentenced to 30 months in prison, ten of which were unconditional, for defamation at Wiener Neustadt District Court. The Lower Austrian is said to have elaborately staged his own kidnapping and murder by his ex-wife in the fall of 2023. The woman was therefore actually suspected of murder.
Previously, the practice was to be released after serving the unconditional part of the sentence. The current decision is downright frightening.
Both the public prosecutor's office and defense attorney Michael Dohr are fighting the verdict. As the appeal is still pending, but the fixed part of the sentence had already been served, the Hollywood star was released on October 29 - against which the public prosecutor's office lodged an appeal.
Highest court confirms risk of committing a crime
And indeed: just one week later, the handcuffs clicked again on the captain, who wants to care for his 95-year-old father. Dohr lodged a fundamental rights appeal against the renewed detention. However, the Supreme Court (OGH) has now confirmed that this was justified due to the risk of the offense being committed.
The lawyer is shocked: "Until now, it was common practice to be released after serving the unconditional part of the sentence, as it was assumed that there were no longer any grounds for detention. The current decision is downright frightening." The Supreme Court is thus contradicting its own case law.
