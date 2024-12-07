Imperial Christmas
Contemplative with a magnificent view over Innsbruck
The Kaiserweihnacht, the lovely Advent market above the provincial capital, is once again very popular this year. The traditional Christmas market is open at the weekend and offers a musical program and numerous stalls.
You don't need imperial weather for the Kaiserweihnacht - because the enchanting Christmas market with its fantastic views makes hearts glow with Christmas spirit whatever the weather. The Advent market at Bergisel delights visitors with a wealth of tradition and a colorful program.
Ensembles from the Innsbruck Music School perform on Fridays and Saturdays from 4.30 to 5.00 pm and from 5.30 to 6.00 pm, on Saturdays at 3.30 pm there is the story of the Christkind and Christkindlpostamt and on Sundays from 3.30 to 5.30 pm Christmas carols are sung together with the Tiroler Volksmusikverein. From 5.30 to 6.30 p.m., the music school ensembles will once again provide musical entertainment.
The focus is on quality and regionality
But the contemplative Christmas market is also well worth a stroll. There is plenty to see at "Lydia's colorful world" made of fabric and felt, at the "Perfumum" incense stand of the Tyrolean resin manufactory, at the Neururer soap manufactory or at "Moosdekor".
6.-8. Dez, 13.-15 Dez, 20.-22. Dez;
Freitags: 14 – 20 Uhr;
Samstags und sonntags: 11 – 20 Uhr;
The "Zweiger" or "Bäckelar Brewery Sölden" offer liquid, alcoholic taste explosions. From jewelry to wood and clay work, the market impresses with a penchant for lovingly detailed work and focuses on quality and regionality.
