Contemplative with a magnificent view over Innsbruck

Ensembles from the Innsbruck Music School perform on Fridays and Saturdays from 4.30 to 5.00 pm and from 5.30 to 6.00 pm, on Saturdays at 3.30 pm there is the story of the Christkind and Christkindlpostamt and on Sundays from 3.30 to 5.30 pm Christmas carols are sung together with the Tiroler Volksmusikverein. From 5.30 to 6.30 p.m., the music school ensembles will once again provide musical entertainment.