“Willendorf Citizens’ List” to weaken the ÖVP

Not only two old but also two new faces have come together for the Citizens' List - namely Christoph Stummer and Waldl's 22-year-old son Hugo. The ÖVP has always refused to cooperate with the Neos ever since we took a seat on the municipal council away from them," says the self-employed marketing consultant. She criticizes the lack of transparency. "The citizens don't know what is happening in their own municipality," says Waldl. In addition, the level of debt has more than tripled in the last six years: "Important projects such as sewers, roads and kindergartens should be done!" However: "We really didn't need a new meeting room for 125,000 euros."