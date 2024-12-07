Neos becomes citizens' list
“Willendorf Citizens’ List” to weaken the ÖVP
They were once part of the Neos: Now Andrea Waldl and Uwe Dingeldey are running for local council elections with a new list. They are joined by non-party member Christoph Stummer and Andrea Waldl's 22-year-old son Hugo.
Andrea Waldl has been a Neos member of the local council in Willendorf in the district of Neunkirchen for ten years and has been a non-party member since September. Now she is standing for election together with her former Neos colleague Uwe Dingeldey with the "Willendorf Citizens' List". Why? "It's difficult to put together a larger team as a Neos candidate," says Waldl. People say: "Yes, with you, but not with the Neos."
Old and new faces
Not only two old but also two new faces have come together for the Citizens' List - namely Christoph Stummer and Waldl's 22-year-old son Hugo. The ÖVP has always refused to cooperate with the Neos ever since we took a seat on the municipal council away from them," says the self-employed marketing consultant. She criticizes the lack of transparency. "The citizens don't know what is happening in their own municipality," says Waldl. In addition, the level of debt has more than tripled in the last six years: "Important projects such as sewers, roads and kindergartens should be done!" However: "We really didn't need a new meeting room for 125,000 euros."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
