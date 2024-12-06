Survey results
Young people want more young people in politics
The youngest candidate for the 2025 state election, Katharina Egger, asked people her age what is important to them.
Together with Kilian Brandstätter, she has now presented the results of her online social media survey. A total of 216 young people between the ages of 16 and 25 took part.
On a scale of 1-10, the participants rated the question "How well do you feel you are supported by politics?" with an average of 5.2. In response to the question "What would have to change to improve your rating?"
the participants would like to see more young people in politics, better involvement of young people and a better response to their concerns. In addition, young people would like to see more transparency and more information about political processes and decisions - especially online. Housing emerged as the top issue. For 162 young people, this is in first place. 115 participants wanted more leisure activities in the district, followed by the topic of "mental health" for 109 young people. 89 wanted more political education in schools.
Egger himself was also surprised that mental health often came up in connection with the school system. "There is a clear need for action here." Also important: drug and addiction prevention, networking among young people in a youth group, violence prevention, the rise in racism and asylum policy. 80 percent of young people also think it is important to vote in elections. Egger: "Young people are very well informed politically and think rationally. Networking and creating a youth group must be the first goal We must become stronger in order to be heard."
