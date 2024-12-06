Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Survey results

Young people want more young people in politics

Nachrichten
06.12.2024 19:00

The youngest candidate for the 2025 state election, Katharina Egger, asked people her age what is important to them. 

0 Kommentare

Together with Kilian Brandstätter, she has now presented the results of her online social media survey. A total of 216 young people between the ages of 16 and 25 took part.

On a scale of 1-10, the participants rated the question "How well do you feel you are supported by politics?" with an average of 5.2. In response to the question "What would have to change to improve your rating?"

the participants would like to see more young people in politics, better involvement of young people and a better response to their concerns. In addition, young people would like to see more transparency and more information about political processes and decisions - especially online. Housing emerged as the top issue. For 162 young people, this is in first place. 115 participants wanted more leisure activities in the district, followed by the topic of "mental health" for 109 young people. 89 wanted more political education in schools.

 Egger himself was also surprised that mental health often came up in connection with the school system. "There is a clear need for action here." Also important: drug and addiction prevention, networking among young people in a youth group, violence prevention, the rise in racism and asylum policy. 80 percent of young people also think it is important to vote in elections. Egger: "Young people are very well informed politically and think rationally. Networking and creating a youth group must be the first goal We must become stronger in order to be heard."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Charlotte Barbara Titz
Charlotte Barbara Titz
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf