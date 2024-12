Wild departure! End of season for next ski athlete

Podium finish in Garmisch-Partenkirchen

Particularly bitter: Bosca had only achieved his first podium finish last season with second place in the super-G in Garmisch-Partenkirchen. He finished in the top ten in the super-Gs in Wengen, Kvitfjell and Saalbach. Bosca finished the first training session in Beaver Creek in 32nd place. Bosca will now have to concentrate more on a comeback for the 2025/2026 season. The Olympic Games in Milan and Cortina will then be a real highlight for the Italian.