Was it worth the effort in the “Siberian” cold?

Honey, peach, tropical fruit

But did the efforts in the freezing cold night pay off? Leeb had to wait a year before he got an answer to this question. Because only now was the ripening period of the ice wine over and the big moment had arrived. Together with Sandra Dorr, the winemaker was able to taste the first glass of his "icy" Welschriesling: His verdict: "Our ice wine impresses with intense aromas of honey, ripe peach and exotic tropical fruits."